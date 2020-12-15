Sen. J.J. Dossett receives committee assignments for 58th Legislature

State Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, has received his committee assignments for the next two years.

Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, has reappointed Dossett to serve on the Senate Education Committee, Agriculture and Wildlife, Appropriations, Veterans and Military Affairs, and Appropriations Subcommittee on Natural Resources and Regulatory Services.

“I’m grateful to Senator Floyd for the opportunity to serve on these committees during the 58th Legislature,” Dossett said. “Each of these committees handles policy or fiscal legislation that impacts the citizens of Senate District 34. Every vote I have in committee gives me a greater opportunity to fight for the issues that are important to the constituents I represent at the state Capitol.”

Dossett predicted that the dominant issue of the 2021 session would continue to be the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state, including the impact on the budget.

“When we headed into the session this time last year, we already knew that low energy prices were going to significantly impact our budget outlook — a situation that worsened as the pandemic hit our state,” Dossett said. “We’re still going to be dealing with those dynamics in the upcoming session.