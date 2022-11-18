 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sen. Dana Prieto takes oath of office, begins service in Senate

Sen. Dana Prieto is welcomed to the Senate by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

With family, friends and supporters looking on, newly elected Sen. Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa, took the oath of office on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and began his first term in the Oklahoma Senate.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell presided over the ceremony and Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Darby administered the oath.

“I’m here to fight for the traditional values and beliefs of the citizens of Senate District 34, and I appreciate their trust in me to work on their behalf,” Prieto said. “I will always protect our constitutional freedoms, push back against government overreach, and I’ll work to improve our schools while protecting parental rights. I’ve created businesses, and I know how government red tape can stifle job creation and prosperity, so I’ll fight for our entrepreneurs and policies that grow our economy.”

Prieto flipped the seat formerly held by Democrat J.J. Dossett, of Owasso, in the statewide general election on Nov. 8. Prieto, 66, won the race with 55.2% of the vote, or by a ballot margin of 10,059 to 8,025.

Originally from New York, Prieto is the grandson of immigrants. After building a successful carpet and tile floor cleaning company there, he moved to Oklahoma in 1991 to attend Rhema Bible College. He laid down roots in Tulsa and currently owns and operates an online marketing company for small businesses.

The full Senate will meet for an organizational day on Jan. 3, and formally convene the 2023 legislative session on Feb. 6.

