See the highlights: Collinsville caps perfect regular season with 55-20 win over Tahlequah

COLLINSVILLE — Andrew Carney enjoys being a dual-threat quarterback for the Collinsville Cardinals. And he isn’t the only stallion in the stable.
Carney and running back Brayden Gilkey, both juniors, combined for 419 yards and six touchdowns Friday and the Class 5A No. 2 Cards capped their second unbeaten regular season in three years with a 55-20 win over Tahlequah before about 2,500 spectators at Sallee Field.
“Brayden and I grew up playing soccer together and we’ve been good friends since we were 6,” said Carney, who missed most of last season with a back injury and is now making up for lost time.
Averaging an amazing 10.3 yards per running attempt this season, Carney carried 17 times for 157 yards, passed for 121 more and accounted for five touchdowns — three passing and two rushing.
Unofficially, Gilkey rushed for 141 yards on 23 carries to hit 1,000 yards rushing for the season on the nose. He also had a 4-yard TD run in the second quarter.
The Cards, who clinched the District 5A-4 title with a 63-41 win over Pryor last week, scored on every possession but one and should have had a touchdown on the one that failed. Gilkey’s third-quarter fumble at the Tahlequah 2 in the third quarter — after a long run — rolled through the end zone for a touchback.
Collinsville forced three turnovers to offset Tahlequah quarterback Tyler Joice, who threw for 215 yards and hooked up on three scoring strikes to Kobey Baker.
A 50-yard Joice-to-Baker strike on the fifth play of the game gave the 10th-ranked Tigers their only lead before Collinsville came roaring back with four first-half touchdowns to lead 28-7.
Carney ran 29 yards for the first TD, followed with scoring passes of 23 yards to Oscar Hammond (Hammond’s 11th receiving TD of the season) for 31 yards to Kaleb Cunningham.
Gilkey’s 4-yard TD made it 28-7 and Tahlequah used the final 3:41 of the half to drive to inside the Collinsville 10 before running out of time.
Tahlequah briefly got back into the game in the third quarter with Joice’s 36-yard run to set up his 32-yard TD pass to Baker, making it 28-14, but Collinsville answered with an 85-yard drive capped by Carney’s 16-yard toss to Baylor Weathers.
Next, Gilkey caused a fumble and Hunter Davis returned it 41 yards for a score and Collinsville’s lead ballooned to 41-14.
Collinsville improved to 10-0 while Tahlequah fell to 5-4 overall. The Tigers came into the game with a chance to finish in the second in the district but fell to third with Pryor’s 22-21, come-from-behind win at Claremore.
Collinsville, Pryor and Tahlequah await the announcement of pairings and first-round playoff games next weekend.
Carney was a freshman two years ago when the Cards went 10-0 in the regular season for the first time in 39 years. His older brother, Adam Carney, was a senior nose guard on the squad, and Andrew said it was “a great feeling” to do it again.
“We always think about going undefeated, but not necessarily doing it so many times in so many years,” Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said.
Jones credited his coaches and especially new offensive coordinator Tyler Chronister for putting the Cards in a no-huddle offense and implementing an outside passing attack to augment the Cards’ signature power running game.
View from sidelines: Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!