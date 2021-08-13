Secure Dentures and Implants makes its debut in Owasso with ribbon-cutting

Owasso residents in need of an improved smile now have an additional dentist at their disposal.

Secure Dentures and Implants in Owasso, located at 11422 N. 134th E. Ave., held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

“We’re blessed in Owasso to be able to have the opportunity to welcome new businesses,” Chamber President Gary Akin said to employees of the new healthcare practice. “You are the heartbeat to our community.”

Dr. Ty Barnes and his seven-member staff opened the local dentistry, exclusive to Owasso, in the spring, and celebrated its grand opening with attendees this week.

“Thank you guys for all coming here and supporting us,” Barnes said at Thursday’s ceremony. “If you look around, this place is not on the downhill slide, it’s on the uphill swing, so very excited to be here, looking forward to being a part of this community.”

Owasso’s newest dentistry offers a range of services, including dentures, extractions and dental implants, including single-tooth and full-arch options.