Second Costco store in works for Tulsa, just south of Owasso, city says

Costco's big-box store footprint is expected to get bigger in Tulsa.

The Issaquah, Washington-based company is planning to build a retail/distribution center at the northeast corner of 46th Street North and U.S. 169 (4816 N. 118th Avenue East), Tulsa city spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said in an email. Still in the preliminary stages, the store is targeted to open in the fall of 2022, she said.

Reached by the Tulsa World, a Costco representative recently declined to comment.

In April 2016, the membership-only warehouse club opened its first store in Oklahoma at 10220 S. Memorial Drive in Tulsa.

