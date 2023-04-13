Area residents ventured to Oklahoma City for Owasso Day at the Capitol on Wednesday.

The second annual event provided a platform for local leaders to connect with their state representatives, and learn more about important legislation affecting their respective industries.

Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Levo Feary led the initiative, which comprised of participating business owners, city officials and school administrators committed to investing in Owasso’s continued success.

“Continuing our advocacy efforts through our economic development program … gives people in our community greater access and more tangibility to their legislators — the elected officials — and the process,” Feary said.

“Days like this mean that we can break down any intimidations or fears about the approachability of the people that we elect to make decisions in our state. We had a great attendance … and we had some great representation in the room.”

State dignitaries who addressed the group were Gov. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, along with Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall, to name a few. Local dignitaries were Rep. Mark Vancuren, of Owasso, along with Sens. Jo Anna Dossett, Dana Prieto and Ally Seifried, all representing the Tulsa area.

Topics of discussion included education reform, economic and industrial expansion, workforce development, health care advancement and tourism progression — the latter of which Pinnell referenced as a catalyst for Owasso’s ongoing growth.

“When people visit Owasso, you sell really well,” Pinnell said. “If we can get people to see it, to feel it, you’re going to get more people to move there; you’re going to get more taxpayers. From affordable housing to quality of life … how do we help you here and locally to hit that number?”

He added a brief note about the city’s state of schooling stating: “Owasso is Owasso in large part because you have a very good brand in education.”

Seifried echoed Pinnell’s sentiment, adding: “Owasso, you are represented very well in the education space,” referring to the current legislative seats of Dossett and Vancuren, two former veteran teachers who advocate for continued classroom reform.

“Their hearts are in the rights spots … and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with them this legislative session,” said Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Margaret Coates, who was part of Wednesday’s group. “I just really, really appreciate it. Thank you for the bold investment in public education.”

Other legislators like McCall and Attorney General Gentner Drummond took the podium to laud Owasso for its ongoing growth and development in recent years.

“When Owasso is doing well, the state is doing well.” McCall said.

Drummond added: “Owasso, you have a meaningful impact in the state. You’ve got great people representing Owasso. Owasso is impactful. You move the needle.”

Owasso Day at the Capitol was facilitated by Advocate Owasso, a group dedicated to engaging in legislative issues affecting the community. More information can be found at owassochamber.com/advocacy.