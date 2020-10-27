Schock Manufacturing in Owasso nearly left in ruins after large fire

A large commercial fire occurred in Owasso early Tuesday morning.

Schock Manufacturing was nearly left in ruins after a fire broke out at the facility around 3 a.m., according to initial reports.

“First companies arrived on scene, saw heavy smoke at play issuing from the east side of the building,” Owasso Deputy Fire Chief Jon Wintle said.

Schock, located at 6901 N. 115th E. Ave., specializes in the engineering and manufacturing of auxiliary equipment for gas turbines used in different industries.

Once inside, fire crews worked close to five hours to extinguish the flames, which engulfed the corporation’s entire workspace area, but did not spread to its factory floor, Wintle said.

“Pretty extensive damage to the office area, but it did not get into the fabrication part,” he said, “so I think once they get their power supplied, they’ll be able to be up and running pretty quickly.”

Six Tulsa-area fire crews, including Owasso Fire Department and Limestone Fire Protection District, responded to the scene, and were able to salvage enough for the company to continue operating.