Sand Springs COVID cases increase for the first time in five weeks

The city of Sand Springs reported 15 new COVID-19 infections for the seven-day period ending Wednesday, the first time the city’s infection rate has risen since early September, according to data from the state Health Department.
The city also reported one additional death for the period, bringing its pandemic death toll to 96, the numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health show.
It’s the 12th-consecutive reporting period in which city deaths have increased by one or more, according to data released by the City Manager’s Office.
The Tulsa metro area is continuing to see a decline in infections for the fifth-consecutive week, but 279 COVID-related deaths have been reported in the area during the same time period, data show.
For the reporting period ending Wednesday, the metro area saw a decrease of 188 active infections but the additional COVID-related deaths of 28 people.
“COVID is not gone away from Oklahoma at this point even though I see a lot of things that are suggesting we’ve improved a lot,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, who heads the University of Oklahoma’s coronavirus response.
However, Oklahoma is recording an average of about 31 new cases a day per 100,000 residents, which is 10 times more than the state reported in early June, he said.
“Again, this isn’t over yet,” he said.
Of the 10 municipalities in the Tulsa metro area, active infections increased in half of them only one week after declines were reported across the board, according to data released by the Sand Springs City Manager’s Office.
For the first time since mid-July, the active infection rate – the percentage of residents who are currently sick with COVID-19 – was below 1% for every municipality, the numbers show.
Since at least early June, Collinsville has consistently reported both the highest active infection rate and the highest total infection rate, which is the number of residents who have or have ever had COVID-19.
In Collinsville today, that’s 51.63%, the data indicate – more than half of the residents of the town.
The second-highest total infection rate is found in Skiatook, where 31.36% of residents – or nearly one in every three people – have experienced a COVID infection.
In Sand Springs, one in four residents currently have or previously had COVID-19, with a total infection rate of 25.13%, reports show.
Only Jenks and Collinsville saw no additional deaths for the reporting period that ended Wednesday, with Jenks steady at 38 and Collinsville remaining at 48.
The city of Tulsa proper was up 13 deaths; Broken Arrow saw an increase of seven deaths; and Skiatook and Bixby each increased by two deaths. Deaths rose by one each in Sapulpa, Glenpool and Owasso.
Statewide, an additional 189 Oklahomans were reported dead of COVID-19 in the past seven days — an average of 27 deaths per day.
No municipality in the area has seen more of its residents die than Collinsville, at 0.68%, the data show.
But a greater number of residents of Sapulpa and Sand Springs who develop a COVID-19 infection die from it – 1.95% and 1.92% respectively.
The average for the Tulsa metro area as a whole is 1.44%, records indicate.