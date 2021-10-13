Sand Springs COVID cases increase for the first time in five weeks

“Again, this isn’t over yet,” he said.

Of the 10 municipalities in the Tulsa metro area, active infections increased in half of them only one week after declines were reported across the board, according to data released by the Sand Springs City Manager’s Office.

For the first time since mid-July, the active infection rate – the percentage of residents who are currently sick with COVID-19 – was below 1% for every municipality, the numbers show.

Since at least early June, Collinsville has consistently reported both the highest active infection rate and the highest total infection rate, which is the number of residents who have or have ever had COVID-19.

In Collinsville today, that’s 51.63%, the data indicate – more than half of the residents of the town.

The second-highest total infection rate is found in Skiatook, where 31.36% of residents – or nearly one in every three people – have experienced a COVID infection.

In Sand Springs, one in four residents currently have or previously had COVID-19, with a total infection rate of 25.13%, reports show.