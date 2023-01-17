Sand Springs couple opens water damage restoration business serving Owasso, Tulsa area

Stephen and MaRanda Kerley opened a restoration business for man-made and natural disasters.

The Sand Springs couple recently became franchisees of 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, serving the Owasso community as well as surrounding areas across the Tulsa area.

The brand’s services include water and flood damage restoration, mold remediation, sewage cleanup, fire and smoke damage restoration, critical cleaning and sanitizing.

Prior to opening 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, the Kerleys were both professional performers. Stephen is also an Army veteran. They have an extensive background in property management, repairs and construction, and are familiar with a variety of properties.

“After supervising and leading efforts from the sales and leasing side, we chose to transition our professional journey,” MaRanda said in a news release. “We are glad that by opening our own … business we can bring reliability and professional service to the forefront, giving back in our community the best way we know how.”

1-800 WATER DAMAGE is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group, a family of 11 residential and commercial services franchise concepts owned by BELFOR Property Restoration.

More information can be found at 1800waterdamage.com/tulsa-owasso.