Ruttman, Lang await nod from Owasso voters in April 6 runoff to fill school board seat

Owasso voters will visit the polls on Tuesday, April 6, for Tulsa County’s board of education general election.
Stephanie Ruttman and Rick Lang will be listed on the ballot to fill Owasso school board’s 1st Ward seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta.
Ruttman and Lang pulled ahead of candidates Kristin Vivar, Lynn Cagle and Lisa Anderson in February’s nonpartisan primary election, and moved on to vie for the position in April’s runoff. Ruttman walked away with 578 votes (31%), ahead of Lang with 454 (24%).
Ruttman, 42, has lived in Owasso for 13 years and brings a longtime experience in education to the ballot — three years teaching in public schools, and 14 years volunteering at several school activities and PTO events.
She said she decided to run for office after a friend approached her with the idea while she was planning to transition back into education from working as a stay-at-home mother.
“In short, I have a heart for service to students,” Ruttman said in a previous story. “The more I researched, the more I grew in confidence that my gifts and experiences could best be used for the good of Owasso in this role.”
Lang, 52, a 17-year Owasso resident, holds no prior education experience, but has served in the U.S. Army Special Forces for over a decade. He retired from contract security in 2017 and is the owner of Owasso Woodworks.
Lang said he’s running for the seat after growing more troubled about his observation of lower enrollment and increased staff turnover over the last year.
“I am concerned about where we are as a district, where we are headed and how we get there,” Lang said in a previous story. “… I want to be part of the solution, to support teachers in their classrooms and to make decisions that are best for the students of this district.”
Owasso’s school board election will be held in conjunction with several other cities’ on April 6, including Tulsa, Sperry, Sand Springs and Berryhill, along with Tulsa Technology Center.
Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day. Early voting will be available 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Tulsa County Election Board office, 555 N. Denver St. in Tulsa, Thursday-Friday, April 1-2.