Ruttman, Lang await nod from Owasso voters in April 6 runoff to fill school board seat

Lang, 52, a 17-year Owasso resident, holds no prior education experience, but has served in the U.S. Army Special Forces for over a decade. He retired from contract security in 2017 and is the owner of Owasso Woodworks.

Lang said he’s running for the seat after growing more troubled about his observation of lower enrollment and increased staff turnover over the last year.

“I am concerned about where we are as a district, where we are headed and how we get there,” Lang said in a previous story. “… I want to be part of the solution, to support teachers in their classrooms and to make decisions that are best for the students of this district.”

Owasso’s school board election will be held in conjunction with several other cities’ on April 6, including Tulsa, Sperry, Sand Springs and Berryhill, along with Tulsa Technology Center.

Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day. Early voting will be available 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Tulsa County Election Board office, 555 N. Denver St. in Tulsa, Thursday-Friday, April 1-2.

