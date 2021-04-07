Ruttman gets nod from Owasso voters in April 6 runoff to fill school board seat

Stephanie Ruttman will fill Owasso school board’s 1st Ward seat after being elected to the position on April 6.

Ruttman received the most nods from voters in Tuesday’s runoff election, pulling in 612 votes, or 54% of the tally, against her opponent Rick Lang’s 507, or 45%, according to unofficial results by the Oklahoma Election Board.

The two candidates were listed on Tuesday’s ballot after they both claimed victory over Kristin Vivar, Lynn Cagle and Lisa Anderson in February’s nonpartisan primary election. Ruttman walked away with 578 votes (31%), ahead of Lang with 454 (24%) at the time.

Ruttman celebrated with family and friends during a watch party at SMOKE Woodfire Grill in Owasso’s Redbud District Tuesday evening.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody for showing up,” Ruttman said. “They believed in me enough to go above and beyond to help me get elected, and I could not have done it without my family and those supporters.”

Lang in a Facebook post, commented, “Congratulations to Mrs. Ruttman … To my supporters, I cannot thank you enough.”