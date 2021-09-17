Rustic Barbour debuts in downtown Collinsville: ‘Everything looks to the tune of the name’

Her new venture, Rustic Barbour, offers a variety of products and services for locals looking for everything from a full haircut or shampoo to a slight fade or beard trim — all within an atmosphere that incorporates elements like toolboxes, live edge wood and corrugated metal to round out their experience.

“I wanted it to look old and unique,” Sprague said. “I wanted comfortable, somewhere men can come and get pampered and not feel like they have to be in a salon … they want to come into more of a rustic, manly type place. The name says it all.”

What’s more, Collinsville’s new shop goes above and beyond to honor the men and women of the U.S. armed forces, with American flags and pictures of local veterans and their families displayed across its walls.

“My grandfather served in the military 20 years in the Air Force; my daughter’s dad is currently in the military,” Sprague said. “I definitely wanted to tribute military up front … that was just a big aspect of what I wanted to instill in this shop as well.”

The Robinson brothers also appreciated the patriotic symbolism during their time inside the parlor.