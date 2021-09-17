Rustic Barbour debuts in downtown Collinsville: ‘Everything looks to the tune of the name’

Bearded twin brothers John and Daniel Robinson paid a first-time visit to Collinsville’s new shop, Rustic Barbour, Thursday afternoon.
The novel parlor, which debuted in Collinsville's historic downtown at the beginning of September, offers residents a unique atmosphere — complete with rugged and patriotic décor — to meet all their grooming needs.
“This place is amazing,” said John, a Collinsville native. “They have friendly staff. Everything looks to the tune of the name, Rustic Barbour, and it really makes sense when you come in here.”
Daniel, from Enid, added, “It’s a real nice place; it looks like they’ve put a lot of work into it. I don’t live here, but I would definitely visit here a lot if I did; I would get all my haircuts here.”
The Robinson brothers got the most out of their time in the trimming chair thanks to the efforts of Rustic Barbour owner Sara Sprague, whose passion for the craft led her to open the shop on Sept. 7.
Sprague, a Maryland native, recently moved to Collinsville after living in Colorado for nearly a decade, and brought her longtime experience as a stylist to Owasso’s northernmost neighboring community.
“I’ve actually always enjoyed doing hair,” Sprague said. “I’ve always wanted to be a business owner since I was in high school; I just had that drive … and so very young in hair school, I knew that I wanted my own shop.”
Her new venture, Rustic Barbour, offers a variety of products and services for locals looking for everything from a full haircut or shampoo to a slight fade or beard trim — all within an atmosphere that incorporates elements like toolboxes, live edge wood and corrugated metal to round out their experience.
“I wanted it to look old and unique,” Sprague said. “I wanted comfortable, somewhere men can come and get pampered and not feel like they have to be in a salon … they want to come into more of a rustic, manly type place. The name says it all.”
What’s more, Collinsville’s new shop goes above and beyond to honor the men and women of the U.S. armed forces, with American flags and pictures of local veterans and their families displayed across its walls.
“My grandfather served in the military 20 years in the Air Force; my daughter’s dad is currently in the military,” Sprague said. “I definitely wanted to tribute military up front … that was just a big aspect of what I wanted to instill in this shop as well.”
The Robinson brothers also appreciated the patriotic symbolism during their time inside the parlor.
“The support that they’re telling me that they have for the veterans, the pictures on the wall, being a veteran, this is something I really can get behind,” said John, who served 15 years in the Army Guard.
Daniel, who also served 14 years in the Army, added, “I love … the veteran pictures. I was an E4. I went to Iraq and Hurricane Katrina when they did that.”
When asked what it means to see new clients like the Robinson brothers walk in, Sprague replied, “We love the family-oriented feel that you get when you come to Collinsville. I want them to feel comfortable hanging out here and not just coming in and getting a cut.”
Rustic Barbour, located at 1001 ½ W. Main St., takes appointments on its Facebook page with four of its staff — barbers Zakk and Kristina, and stylists Rae and Sara. For more information about the shop, email rusticshop1001@gmail.com.