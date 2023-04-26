Rogers State University Department of Communications students took home honors from the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters/Oklahoma Broadcast Education Association conference in Tulsa at the end of March.

This event includes the annual student-produced media awards for content produced in 2022. This year, communications students took home nine awards, including four first prizes.

An RSU student from Owasso, Jordan Capron, was among seven who earned recognition. Capron received first place in Audio PSA and third place in Audio Station Promo.

The competition is open to all universities in the state.

Based in Oklahoma City and governed by a 12-member board, the OAB is a nonprofit organization of commercial radio and television stations organized to serve the public interest and promote the cooperation and prosperity of its members.

The OBEA provides a platform where the talent of the state’s media and communication students can be displayed and recognized.