RSU student from Owasso helps spearhead campaign to raise awareness about eating disorders

A Rogers State University student from Owasso is making an impact on her campus and in the community.
Autumn Rosenthal, a senior psychology and sociology major at the Claremore-based campus, recently helped spearhead a campaign for the school to raise awareness about and promote the prevention of eating disorders.
Rosenthal serves as president of Psi Chi, the school’s honor society in psychology, and teamed up with a group of peers whose efforts led RSU to be named Oklahoma’s first NEDA Warrior Campus.
The Owasso native partnered with Sonya Munsell, associate professor of Psychology and Sociology at RSU, in collaboration with the National Eating Disorder Association, or NEDA, as part of the drive.
“A lot of young people, that’s when eating disorders start,” Rosenthal told the Owasso Reporter, “and I think just being involved with Psi Chi … it’s important for us to do things like this to promote mental health and spread awareness of eating disorders that affect so many people.”
Munsell, in a news release, added, “This is an exciting achievement for our university. Our student Campus Warriors will gain valuable leadership experience and play a central role in raising awareness for eating disorders on campus and in our Claremore community.”
NEDA is a nonprofit organization based out of New York City, New York, devoted to preventing eating disorders, providing treatment referrals and increasing the education and understanding of eating disorders, weight and body image.
Last year, Munsell introduced her students to NEDA’s scale-smashing event, which carried into this year as a notable demonstration to help those struggling with eating disorders to take action.
“The scale smash was very symbolic. It was emotional seeing the relief on people's faces after smashing the scale,” Rosenthal said in the news release. “Each participant was able to get rid of something that so many people associate with negativity. It was absolutely beautiful and inspiring.”
Each year, RSU students, faculty and staff also take part in the NEDA walk to raise money for education, prevention, advocacy and support programs.
Rosenthal also was participated in RSU’s Books for Zebras social media campaign earlier this year. The school donated about 1,200 books to Will Rogers Junior High School in Claremore as part of a project carried out in Rosenthal’s Social Problems class, in which she and her fellow classmates were tasked with identifying a way to give back to their local community.
She spent time updating RSU’s social media followers about her class’s progress, tagged various donors and contributors, and pushed to raise awareness about the importance of their efforts.
In addition to Psi Chi, Rosenthal is also a member of Alpha Sigma Tau, a sorority at RSU. After graduating, she plans to pursue a graduate degree in physical therapy.