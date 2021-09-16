RSU student from Owasso helps spearhead campaign to raise awareness about eating disorders

“A lot of young people, that’s when eating disorders start,” Rosenthal told the Owasso Reporter, “and I think just being involved with Psi Chi … it’s important for us to do things like this to promote mental health and spread awareness of eating disorders that affect so many people.”

Munsell, in a news release, added, “This is an exciting achievement for our university. Our student Campus Warriors will gain valuable leadership experience and play a central role in raising awareness for eating disorders on campus and in our Claremore community.”

NEDA is a nonprofit organization based out of New York City, New York, devoted to preventing eating disorders, providing treatment referrals and increasing the education and understanding of eating disorders, weight and body image.

Last year, Munsell introduced her students to NEDA’s scale-smashing event, which carried into this year as a notable demonstration to help those struggling with eating disorders to take action.

“The scale smash was very symbolic. It was emotional seeing the relief on people's faces after smashing the scale,” Rosenthal said in the news release. “Each participant was able to get rid of something that so many people associate with negativity. It was absolutely beautiful and inspiring.”