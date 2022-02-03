RSU student Caitlin Johnson of Owasso receives P.E.O. education grants

Owasson Caitlin Johnson, a student at Rogers State University, was recently recognized for her efforts in the classroom.

Johnson was awarded a P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education Grant from the International P.E.O. Sisterhood and an Oklahoma Continuing Education Grant from the Oklahoma State Chapter of P.E.O. She was sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter GI of Owasso.

Caitlin is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing at RSU. She received her associate degree in the registered nurse program at the Claremore-based school in 2012, and is currently working at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education was established in 1973, to provide need-based grants to women in the U.S. and Canada whose education has been interrupted. The Oklahoma Continuing Education program is part of the Oklahoma Projects Fund, Inc., established in 1969 to provide grants specifically to Oklahoma women returning to school.

Owasso P.E.O. Chapter GI has been a part of the Owasso community since it was organized in 1994, and has awarded other recipients Oklahoma P.E.O. Projects Fund, Inc. grants.

To learn more about P.E.O. and its educational philanthropies, and to see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org.