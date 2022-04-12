RSU student Aaron Ashcroft, of Owasso, receives award in 2022 OBEA competition

Rogers State University students took home a record number of awards for their outstanding work in video, audio, scriptwriting and new media at the Oklahoma Broadcast Education Association student award competition held at the end of March.

OBEA holds the annual competition for undergraduate students enrolled at its member institutions across the state, which include public and private colleges and universities ranging from two-year colleges to the state’s comprehensive universities.

Each entry is judged and critiqued by local media professionals.

In the new media category, RSU took home the top three places for the interactive media subcategory. Junior Aaron Ashcroft, of Owasso, won first place for Website for a Band, Molthar.

Ashcroft was among several students to nab awards in a variety of categories.

“Our students demonstrate their gifts and talent in this competition. Our communication faculty bring years of real-world experience to the classroom,” Lee Williams, assistant professor in the department of communications, said. “Each year our program gets stronger, and our students get stronger. We build each other.”