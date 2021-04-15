RSU sophomore from Owasso plays key role in donating 1,200 books to Claremore school

Owasson Autumn Rosenthal had good reason to spend the majority of March posting on Facebook and Instagram.

The sophomore psychology major at Rogers State University was given the opportunity to participate in the school’s Books for Zebras social media campaign.

RSU donated about 1,200 books to Will Rogers Junior High School in Claremore as part of a project carried out in Rosenthal’s Social Problems class, in which she and her fellow classmates were tasked with identifying a way to give back to their local community.

“The goal was to give them (the Will Rogers students) books before the summer so that they would have a book they could read,” Rosenthal said. “I think getting the book as a present makes it exciting … it encourages learning and reading.”

Her class surpassed their goal of 750 books with the help of charity groups as well as individual and anonymous donors — an achievement that impressed Will Rogers Junior High School Principal James Young.

“What an overachievement to say the least,” Young said in a news release. “This is the first time that I am aware that someone within our community has donated so many books to our students. We are super appreciative that Rogers State students have our students’ interest at heart.”