RSU senior Juliana Spencer, of Collinsville, places in Rogers County Juried Art Competition

Several Rogers State University art students participated in the Professional Division of the Rogers County Juried Art Competition at the recent Rogers County Fair in Claremore.

Students of note and their respective placements include senior Juliana Spencer, of Collinsville, along with four other students from across Oklahoma.

Spencer placed in four categories, including second place in Animals/Insects/Fowl, second place in Landscape, second place in Ink/Charcoal/Graphite and fourth place in Still Life.

She used RSU’s Department of Fine Arts’ art classrooms, studios, labs, darkrooms, rehearsal spaces and a gallery before, during and after the art-making process.

Students in the Fine Arts Department have the option to study Native American Studies or Visual Arts. Visual Arts students may specialize in graphic design, multimedia, photographic arts or studio arts.