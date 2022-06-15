RSU’s Makayla Bowman, Rylee DeLozier, of Collinsville, make MIAA softball honor rolls

Nine Rogers State softball student-athletes have been named to the MIAA Softball Academic Honor Roll, the league announced on Tuesday.

Makayla Bowman and Rylee DeLozier, both of Collinsville, made this year’s list, with Bowman also recognized as a Scholar-Athlete.

To be recognized on the Academic Honor Roll, a student-athlete must have a GPA used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.00. The individual must also have at least two consecutive terms of attendance, excluding summer terms.

Additionally, a Scholar-Athlete is an individual who has a GPA used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.50 or better. They must also have at least two terms of attendance, excluding summer terms. The student-athlete must also earn All-MIAA honors for the current season.