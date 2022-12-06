RSU’s Alex Baassler, of Collinsville, inducted into Alpha Chi National College Honor Society

Students at Rogers State University were recently inducted into Alpha Chi National College Honor Society.

2022 inductees included Collinsville resident Alex Baassler along with 22 other students. They are now among one of the distinctive interdisciplinary academic honor societies and the Association of College Honor Societies.

Membership is only reserved for juniors, seniors and graduate students with outstanding academic performance. To qualify, students must place in the top 10% of their class.

Alpha Chi’s RSU chapter is advised by Dr. James Ford, director of academic enrichment, interim department head and professor of English and humanities, along with Dr. Juliet Evusa, assistant director of academic enrichment and professor of communications.