RSU psychology senior Emily Parker of Owasso presents LGBTQ research to state legislators

Rogers State University student Emily Parker presented her psychology research at the 26th annual Research Day at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

The event is designed to raise awareness of the outstanding research taking place at Oklahoma’s colleges and universities, and was sponsored by Oklahoma Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and the National Science Foundation.

Parker, a senior from Owasso, was honored by the selection, which involved 21 students participating in this year's conference to discuss their research with members of the state legislature.

“I was grateful to be chosen,” Parker said. “This is a great opportunity to prepare and present scientific research in front of an audience, as my future plans include working in a field that allows me to do research.”

Parker’s research is a part of her capstone studies, exploring the impact of religion on the attitudes toward LGBTQ issues and individuals. Assistant Professor of Psychology and Sociology Dr. Sonya Munsell served as Parker’s faculty advisor.