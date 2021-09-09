RSU professor from Owasso publishes second book on importance of positivity

Rogers State University assistant professor Chrissy Whiting-Madison, an Owasso native, recently published her second book on the topic of happiness.

“Even Happier” is the sequel to “Choosing Happiness,” both which focus on the importance of positivity in one’s daily life.

Whiting-Madison’s new title helps readers determine what will bring joy to their lives, even if it looks different from everyone else’s definition of happiness. They will also discover their unique skillset and how to put in the work in a meaningful way.

“There are so many little changes an individual can make to adjust their mindset. Appreciation and gratitude are two key ingredients that cultivate a positive mindset,” Whiting-Madison said. “Most of us also suffer from a horrendous inner monologue full of hate and criticism. If we cannot learn to love ourselves, true happiness will always remain elusive.”

Whiting-Madison’s concepts of positivity also translate to the classroom, bringing joy to many of her students and fellow staff.