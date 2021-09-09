RSU professor from Owasso publishes second book on importance of positivity

Rogers State University assistant professor Chrissy Whiting-Madison, an Owasso native, recently published her second book on the topic of happiness.
“Even Happier” is the sequel to “Choosing Happiness,” both which focus on the importance of positivity in one’s daily life.
Whiting-Madison’s new title helps readers determine what will bring joy to their lives, even if it looks different from everyone else’s definition of happiness. They will also discover their unique skillset and how to put in the work in a meaningful way.
“There are so many little changes an individual can make to adjust their mindset. Appreciation and gratitude are two key ingredients that cultivate a positive mindset,” Whiting-Madison said. “Most of us also suffer from a horrendous inner monologue full of hate and criticism. If we cannot learn to love ourselves, true happiness will always remain elusive.”
Whiting-Madison’s concepts of positivity also translate to the classroom, bringing joy to many of her students and fellow staff.
“Chrissy is the ideal classroom teacher,” Brian Andrews, psychology and sociology department head, said. “She integrates her professional work and research into her curriculum in interesting ways, providing students with real-world examples of the principles she teaches. She is an incredibly engaging teacher, and her students absolutely love her classes.”
Whiting-Madison and fellow RSU colleague Kevin Woller, psychology and sociology professor, published an article last year in the Journal of Mental Health and Social Behavior titled, “Humor in the Classroom: Learning Through Laughter.”
Thirteen students were selected to be interviewed at depth regarding professors’ use of humor in the college classroom. The research team found that the use of humor lightened the mood, provided a welcome space for a mental break, promoted social cohesion and served to increase the retention of information.
“Students learn better in a positive environment,” Whiting-Madison said. “Dr. Woller’s and my research on humor and joy in the classroom corroborate these findings. Not only do students learn better, they retain more information and form better relationships with their professors and peers.”
RSU student Megan Boughman, from Oologah, said she never wants to miss a class with Whiting-Madison.
“Dr. Whiting exudes positivity, happiness and humor into everything she does,” Boughman said. “The first thing she says before even getting started teaching is, ‘Good morning psychologists.’ I love that because she acknowledges us as more than just students. That shows me she is invested in my future.”
Whiting-Madison received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Saint Vincent College, a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from Langston University-Tulsa and a doctorate in rehabilitation from the University of Arkansas.
“Choosing Happiness” and “Even Happier” are available for checkout at RSU’s Stratton Taylor Library. For more information about RSU’s department of psychology and sociology, visit rsu.edu/ps.