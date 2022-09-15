Rotary, Girl Scouts install Little Free Libraries at Funtastic Island, Owasso Community Center

Local bookworms looking for extra reading material are in luck thanks to the hard work of a few local youth.

Girl Scout Troop 2192 partnered with the Rotary Club of Owasso to install a Little Free Library at both the Owasso Community Center and Funtastic Island on Wednesday.

The small, birdhouse-style box is designed to hold different books for young students and others in the community to freely exchange and read at their leisure.

“I believe it’s important to spread stories and all the happiness that it brings,” Scout Cora Jack said, “because most of the stories I read as a kid, I had so much fun.”

Fellow Scout Molly Cryer added, “I think it was nice. It gives people … opportunities to get books because they can’t access areas that are farther away from their houses.”

The library — centered around the concept of “take a book, leave a book” — was created to promote literacy and the love of reading among young people. Accessible at any time, the tiny repository serves to help the community grow together by building up students’ reading skills.

Jack and Cryer were among a small group of girl scouts that helped erect the libraries as part of their bronze- and silver-award projects — a long-term collective effort that Scout leader Cynthia Jack said gave them a chance to learn and grow.

“It was a lot of work and a lot of planning and a lot of painting, and just all kinds of unique things,” Cynthia said. “It’s just one of those lessons; we’re just teaching the girls to follow through, to have some patience.”

Cynthia collaborated with Owasso Rotary President Jennifer Ballard to see the project through after brainstorming the concept at a recent Owasso Gathering on Main.

“One of the things that we’re really focused on with the Owasso Rotary Club is literacy,” Ballard said. “This is a way that we can spread literacy in the community, and it doesn’t cost anything for people to come and take a book; people can come and leave a book.”

As city-owned properties, both the Owasso Community Center and Funtastic Island will benefit from the addition of the libraries, said city planner Alexa Beemer.

“It’s awesome,” Beemer said. “People come here to gather, and having another thing that we can offer that’s free and everybody can take part in, I think is really important.”