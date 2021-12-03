Rotary Club of Owasso names Trails End BBQ business of the month for November

John Cash cooks up a lot of barbecue for hungry locals.

The longtime owner of Trails End BBQ & Grill in Owasso spends much of his time laboring over a hot stove full of fresh meats that keep regular customers coming back for more.

Cash’s wide selection of chopped brisket, smoked chicken and pulled pork recently caught the attention of Rotary Club of Owasso members — enough to name him the organization’s Business of the Month for November.

But it was more than just his large menu and tasty dishes that led local Rotarians to recognize Cash’s restaurant, located on Garnett Road, which has served as an Owasso staple for 25 years.

“We know that there’s a lot of things that you do particularly this time of year to help people out; a lot of those things go unseen and unheard,” said Jeff Stumpff, Rotary member. “We wanted to honor you all and tell you that we really appreciate it.”

Over the last two decades, John and his wife, Terri, have served the community by providing free or discounted meals to Owasso athletic programs as well as the Band Patrons, Pom Squad and school cheerleaders.