Rotary Club of Owasso names Giant Subs & Deli first business of the month for service efforts

Giant Subs & Deli in Owasso’s Redbud District is continuing to turn heads with its signature sandwiches and side items — but especially its service to local citizens.
The Rotary Club of Owasso this week named the downtown sub shop as its inaugural business of the month for going above and beyond to contribute to the Owasso community.
Rotary president Jennifer Ballard presented Giant Subs owner Amy Livingston with the organization's first certificate of appreciation for a business Friday morning, recognizing the restaurant’s ongoing efforts.
“They have done food drives for Neighbors in Need, they have given back to our first responders, they’ve given food to the hospital employees last year during the COVID pandemic,” Ballard said. “I just see consistently them giving back to the community.”
Livingston and her late husband, Don, purchased the business in April 2015, and the shop has since become a staple along Owasso’s Main Street.
Its wide range of salads, classic and toasted subs and Boar’s Head fine meat selections have drawn a dedicated following over the years, with many coming back thanks to the generosity of Livingston’s team.
“Our community is amazing,” Livingston said. “It’s a true blessing to give back to first responders and nurses and everyone that’s in Owasso making it happen.”
In the height of the coronavirus last year, for example, Giant Subs donated over 1,000 meals to Owasso police and fire crews. The shop also provided more than 300 items to Neighbors in Need during the holidays.
When Livingston received Rotary’s award, she added, “It’s a huge honor; it’s nice to be acknowledged.”
More information about Giant Subs & Deli can be found at giantsubsanddeli.com.