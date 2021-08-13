Rotary Club of Owasso names Giant Subs & Deli first business of the month for service efforts

Giant Subs & Deli in Owasso’s Redbud District is continuing to turn heads with its signature sandwiches and side items — but especially its service to local citizens.

The Rotary Club of Owasso this week named the downtown sub shop as its inaugural business of the month for going above and beyond to contribute to the Owasso community.

Rotary president Jennifer Ballard presented Giant Subs owner Amy Livingston with the organization's first certificate of appreciation for a business Friday morning, recognizing the restaurant’s ongoing efforts.

“They have done food drives for Neighbors in Need, they have given back to our first responders, they’ve given food to the hospital employees last year during the COVID pandemic,” Ballard said. “I just see consistently them giving back to the community.”

Livingston and her late husband, Don, purchased the business in April 2015, and the shop has since become a staple along Owasso’s Main Street.

Its wide range of salads, classic and toasted subs and Boar’s Head fine meat selections have drawn a dedicated following over the years, with many coming back thanks to the generosity of Livingston’s team.