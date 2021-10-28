Rotary Club of Owasso names Christian Brothers Automotive business of the month for October

Ray Adcock’s ongoing efforts to serve the community haven’t gone unnoticed.
The longtime owner of Christian Brothers Automotive in Owasso was handed a certificate of appreciation by Owasso Rotary Club members on Thursday, recognizing him and his team as the business of the month for October.
“This corner is constantly alive with the spirit of everything you guys are doing here,” Brian Inman, sergeant in arms for Rotary, said at the award presentation. “We greatly appreciate it, and we want to make sure that the city of Owasso knows what you’re doing.”
Christian Brothers, located at 9530 N. Garnett Rd., goes above and beyond to give back to local residents, Inman said, like providing water for those walking by the business, and hosting National Service Day every fall.
A recent example of the company’s charitable efforts was put on display last June when Adcock committed to donate all of the shop’s 2020 profits to a former employee’s widow. Another was in May this year when he bought free lunches for Owasso first responders during National Superhero Day.
Although Adcock’s generosity isn’t intended for the spotlight, he said he’s thankful to receive Rotary’s accolade, which represents the heart of his business.
“I just appreciate that somebody else would recognize that we’re doing positive things and trying to contribute to the sense of community that we have,” Adcock said. “We’re proud to be a part of Owasso … and be an active participant in what Owasso’s doing.”
Owasso’s Rotary Club kicked off its monthly business recognition initiative in August, naming Giant Subs & Deli as its inaugural recipient, followed by Baja Jacks Burrito Shack in September.
More information about Christian Brothers Automotive in Owasso can be found at cbac.com/owasso.