Rotary Club of Owasso names Christian Brothers Automotive business of the month for October

Ray Adcock’s ongoing efforts to serve the community haven’t gone unnoticed.

The longtime owner of Christian Brothers Automotive in Owasso was handed a certificate of appreciation by Owasso Rotary Club members on Thursday, recognizing him and his team as the business of the month for October.

“This corner is constantly alive with the spirit of everything you guys are doing here,” Brian Inman, sergeant in arms for Rotary, said at the award presentation. “We greatly appreciate it, and we want to make sure that the city of Owasso knows what you’re doing.”

Christian Brothers, located at 9530 N. Garnett Rd., goes above and beyond to give back to local residents, Inman said, like providing water for those walking by the business, and hosting National Service Day every fall.