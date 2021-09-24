Rotary Club of Owasso names Baja Jacks business of the month for September

Baja Jacks is living up to the hype of its success.
Rotary Club of Owasso on Friday named the Southern California-style restaurant its monthly business of the month for September.
Members of the local service organization showed up at the Smith Farm eatery to recognize owner Jack Coleman and his team for their continued efforts in giving back to the community.
“One thing we noticed about Baja Jacks is they do fundraisers very consistently for the schools, for the school clubs, for the school sports,” said Rotary President Jennifer Ballard, “and we think that’s a really special thing that deserves to be recognized, and just want to say thank you to them for doing that.”
Coleman founded the bistro in August 2008 after moving to the area from California in 2000, creating what he describes as a “fast-casual” environment representing his favorite pastimes in the Golden State.
For more than a decade, Coleman has continued to attract a dedicated customer base that has come to enjoy the large variety of signature food items — and contribute to his fundraising efforts.
Whether it’s benefiting Owasso High School sports teams, or other nonprofits like Neighbors in Need, Owasso Community Resources and Friends of Owasso Police, Coleman’s fundraising calendar is regularly full.
“I think a big part of owning a business in general is being a part of the community, being a part of the people around you,” Coleman said. “Owasso has supported us so much for so many years, and the least we can do is give back and support and help these kids be successful.”
Ballard presented a plaque to Coleman outside of Baja Jacks Friday morning, which he said he will use as a daily reminder to continue offering quality service — and delicious food — to his patrons.
“It’s awesome; I love that. It’s kind of a recognition of the things we do every day; it’s very cool to see that,” Coleman said. “It encourages us to keep doing what we’re doing.”
Baja Jacks was the second establishment to be named Rotary Club of Owasso’s monthly business, with Giant Subs & Deli on 76th Street nabbing the organization’s inaugural award in August.
For more information about the restaurant, visit bajajacksonline.com.