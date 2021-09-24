Rotary Club of Owasso names Baja Jacks business of the month for September

Whether it’s benefiting Owasso High School sports teams, or other nonprofits like Neighbors in Need, Owasso Community Resources and Friends of Owasso Police, Coleman’s fundraising calendar is regularly full.

“I think a big part of owning a business in general is being a part of the community, being a part of the people around you,” Coleman said. “Owasso has supported us so much for so many years, and the least we can do is give back and support and help these kids be successful.”

Ballard presented a plaque to Coleman outside of Baja Jacks Friday morning, which he said he will use as a daily reminder to continue offering quality service — and delicious food — to his patrons.

“It’s awesome; I love that. It’s kind of a recognition of the things we do every day; it’s very cool to see that,” Coleman said. “It encourages us to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Baja Jacks was the second establishment to be named Rotary Club of Owasso’s monthly business, with Giant Subs & Deli on 76th Street nabbing the organization’s inaugural award in August.

For more information about the restaurant, visit bajajacksonline.com.

