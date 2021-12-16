Rotary Club of Owasso benefits residents, businesses through service projects

A growing group of local leaders is making an impact on the Owasso community.

Members of the Rotary Club of Owasso can often be seen across town giving back to local schools and businesses in a positive way through the organization’s outreach efforts.

President Jennifer Ballard and her team of 10 volunteers devote twice a month to planning various activities and service projects that benefit area residents.

“We exist to help people in need,” Ballard said. “We just really want to make the world a better place starting right here in our community.”

Started in the 1980s, Owasso’s humanitarian club is one of more than 35,000 in over 200 countries that make up more than a million neighbors, leaders and problem-solvers who come together to make a lasting change in their hometowns.

Rotarians focused on improving Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring community have, for example, funded college scholarships for high-schoolers, lined U.S. 169 service road fences with American flags on Veterans Day and presented different businesses with a monthly recognition.