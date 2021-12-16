Rotary Club of Owasso benefits residents, businesses through service projects

A growing group of local leaders is making an impact on the Owasso community.
Members of the Rotary Club of Owasso can often be seen across town giving back to local schools and businesses in a positive way through the organization’s outreach efforts.
President Jennifer Ballard and her team of 10 volunteers devote twice a month to planning various activities and service projects that benefit area residents.
“We exist to help people in need,” Ballard said. “We just really want to make the world a better place starting right here in our community.”
Started in the 1980s, Owasso’s humanitarian club is one of more than 35,000 in over 200 countries that make up more than a million neighbors, leaders and problem-solvers who come together to make a lasting change in their hometowns.
Rotarians focused on improving Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring community have, for example, funded college scholarships for high-schoolers, lined U.S. 169 service road fences with American flags on Veterans Day and presented different businesses with a monthly recognition.
They have also donated dictionaries to all third-grade classes across Owasso Public Schools over the last several years, and plan to build a Little Free Library at the Owasso Community Center as well as kick off a fundraising event to collect money for libraries across the school district.
“I’m really excited about our focus on literacy … that is near and dear to my heart,” Ballard said. “Those projects make me really happy, and I love to be part of an organization who can give back in that way.”
Owasso members have also facilitated discussions focusing on disease, hunger, poverty, lack of clean water and environmental concerns, even shipping medical equipment overseas to assist people in underserved countries.
The Rotary Club of Owasso meets at the Owasso Community Center, 301 S. Cedar St., the first and third Thursday of every month at noon.
“I’m also excited just to see Rotary grow,” Ballard said. “I truly think that it is a wonderful organization, and that Rotary can do a lot of the community if people would join and participate, that we can really make a big difference.”
More information about the Rotary Club of Owasso can be found at owassorotary.com.