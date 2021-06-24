Rogers State University graduates several Owasso, Collinsville students

Rogers State University announced that more than 600 graduates earned degrees during the university’s 109th commencement ceremonies held in May.

Several Owasso and Collinsville students received their diplomas from the Claremore-based school.

Owasso: Andrea Jolliff, Assoc. in Applied Science; Ashlyn Dunn, Bachelor of Science; Bailey Jarvis, Bachelor of Science; Bailey Stringer, Bachelor of Science; Chloe Meydag, Bachelor of Science; Derek Purdum, Bachelor of Technology; Dianna Fly, Bachelor of Science; Emily Parker, Bachelor of Science; Evan Wallace, Bachelor of Arts; Jacob Hammond, Bachelor of Science; Jared Grim, Bachelor of Science; Jarrod Cooper, Bachelor of Science; Justin Barnes, Bachelor of Science; Kara Highfield, Associate in Arts; Katlyn Willis, Associate in Arts; Kelsey Bellmyer, Bachelor of Science; Lauren Harshfield, Bachelor of Science; Madison Mullinax, Bachelor of Science; Mattie Johnston, Bachelor of Science; Miranda Thibodeau, Bachelor of Science; Stephanie Munford, Bachelor of Gen Studies; Steve Morgan, Assoc in Applied Science; Sydney Novar, Associate in Arts; Tanahiry Birrueta, Associate in Arts