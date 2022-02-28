Rogers State University Allied Health students from Owasso accepted to graduate school

Rogers State University’s Allied Health program announced that eight students have been accepted into graduate schools for physical therapy, occupational therapy and athletic training.
Two students from Owasso were named, including Mya Hilderbrand, accepted in pre-athletic training; and Yasmy McHenry, in pre-physical therapy.
Four other students were enrolled in pre-physical therapy, including Maisie Schroeder, from Hartford, Kansas; Kaylee Bobbitt, from Greenville, Texas; Abigail Taylor, from Midwest City; and Elexis Watson, from Muskogee. Sabrina Anguiano, from Riverside, California, took on pre-athletic training, and Claremore native Breanna farmer will attend for pre-occupational therapy.
These students join more than 150 RSU graduates who have advanced to medically related graduate or professional schools including medicine, dentistry, physician’s assistant, pharmacy, optometry and physical therapy.
“We tailored this degree to meet the demand of exercise science related fields. Many RSU graduates are successful professions in these fields. However, we recognized that a formalized program would best prepare our students to excel in graduate school,” Dr. Susan Willis, dean of the school of professional studies, said. “In the first year, we had more than 100 students enrolled in the program.”
Shadowing, internships and observations are required curriculum that allows students to gain hands on training in their respective fields. RSU partners with area businesses aiding in field experience for the Allied Health students. Local businesses include Advanced Orthopedic Physical Therapy, Per4formance Physical Therapy, Summit Physical Therapy, Redbud Physical Therapy, Summit Pediatric Therapy, Pryor High School and Collinsville High School.