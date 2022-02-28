Rogers State University Allied Health students from Owasso accepted to graduate school

Rogers State University’s Allied Health program announced that eight students have been accepted into graduate schools for physical therapy, occupational therapy and athletic training.

Two students from Owasso were named, including Mya Hilderbrand, accepted in pre-athletic training; and Yasmy McHenry, in pre-physical therapy.

Four other students were enrolled in pre-physical therapy, including Maisie Schroeder, from Hartford, Kansas; Kaylee Bobbitt, from Greenville, Texas; Abigail Taylor, from Midwest City; and Elexis Watson, from Muskogee. Sabrina Anguiano, from Riverside, California, took on pre-athletic training, and Claremore native Breanna farmer will attend for pre-occupational therapy.

These students join more than 150 RSU graduates who have advanced to medically related graduate or professional schools including medicine, dentistry, physician’s assistant, pharmacy, optometry and physical therapy.