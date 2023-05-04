A large number of University of Oklahoma students eligible to graduate in May maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout their undergraduate careers.

Owasson Riley Pirtle, studying early childhood education at the Norman-based campus, was among 168 top students who made this year’s list.

Each of the students has completed all coursework, never making less than an “A” in class.

To commemorate their achievement, the students were honored in a ceremony on May 4. Each who earned an overall 4.0 GPA received a bronze medallion on a crimson ribbon, which may be worn during graduation ceremonies.