Return to classes: Masks optional for Owasso students, staff going into 2021-22 school year

Owasso Public Schools does not currently plan to mandate masks or face coverings on school grounds once classes resume on Thursday, Aug. 12.

The district’s COVID-19 safety protocol for the 2021-22 school year indicates that students and staff at all 14 campuses will have the option to wear protective gear in school buildings and on buses, if they choose.

OPS states that a mask or face covering requirement would be contingent on consultation from the Tulsa County Health Department and an emergency declaration for Tulsa County by the governor, in compliance with Oklahoma Senate Bill 658.

Likewise, the district will continue to use enhanced cleaning measures implemented during the 2020-21 school year, which include regular sanitation of desks, door knobs, handles and other high-touch areas throughout the buildings.

OPS will also continue to contact trace at any campus subjected to a possible COVID-19 exposure. Administration will not require students to quarantine in this case, but rather notify their parents and allow them to monitor their condition and seek medical assistance, if needed.