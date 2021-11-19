Restore Hope, Owasso Community Resources partner to combat hunger, homelessness

In a continuing effort to support individuals and families struggling with housing instability during the COVID-19 pandemic, Restore Hope has distributed $759,715 in Housing Stability Grants to six regional organizations in northeastern Oklahoma.

The funds will be used to increase capacity and support for a variety of programs, including Emergency Rental Assistance Program partnership expansion at Owasso Community Resources, along with Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, the Tulsa Dream Center, Broken Arrow Neighbors, Housing Solutions Tulsa and the Tulsa Day Center.

“Since March, there has been an overwhelming need for housing support,” said Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope, which has distributed more than $21 million in ERAP funds this year. “Partnering with these six organizations who are already committed to increasing housing stability through various programs and partnerships was a natural extension of our work.”

OCR, a nonprofit organization that provides basic emergency needs to Owasso and Collinsville area residents, including emergency food, utility and rent assistance, on-site counseling services through partner agencies, and job search assistance, will now have an on-site employee whose job will be dedicated to assisting clients with their ERAP applications.