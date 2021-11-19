Restore Hope, Owasso Community Resources partner to combat hunger, homelessness

In a continuing effort to support individuals and families struggling with housing instability during the COVID-19 pandemic, Restore Hope has distributed $759,715 in Housing Stability Grants to six regional organizations in northeastern Oklahoma.
The funds will be used to increase capacity and support for a variety of programs, including Emergency Rental Assistance Program partnership expansion at Owasso Community Resources, along with Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, the Tulsa Dream Center, Broken Arrow Neighbors, Housing Solutions Tulsa and the Tulsa Day Center.
“Since March, there has been an overwhelming need for housing support,” said Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope, which has distributed more than $21 million in ERAP funds this year. “Partnering with these six organizations who are already committed to increasing housing stability through various programs and partnerships was a natural extension of our work.”
OCR, a nonprofit organization that provides basic emergency needs to Owasso and Collinsville area residents, including emergency food, utility and rent assistance, on-site counseling services through partner agencies, and job search assistance, will now have an on-site employee whose job will be dedicated to assisting clients with their ERAP applications.
“As a community organization, we are committed to helping families remain in their homes,” said Randy Cowling, executive director of OCR. “By partnering with Restore Hope and the ERAP rental assistance program, Owasso Community Resources will have an additional resource to assist families in need.”
“We are thankful for our partnership with Restore Hope and our shared passion for helping our neighbors in need,” said Deacon Kevin Sartorius, CEO of Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, which serves Owasso residents. “Through this funding, we will be able to continue our work in guiding our clients through the emergency rental assistance application process. Our goal this year is to improve housing security for 576 households.”
All of these organizations will work as direct partners of Restore Hope to prevent homelessness, and to help transition community members from homelessness into housing. Many of these organizations will provide in person assistance for ERAP, and Catholic Charities will provide language assistance for Spanish speaking ERAP applicants.