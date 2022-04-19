Restoration Chiropractic opens in Owasso, offers neurologically based services

A new chiropractic has set up shop in Owasso.

Restoration Chiropractic, located in the Tyann Plaza off of U.S. 169, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber on Friday, April 15.

“The Owasso Chamber is pleased to welcome … Restoration Chiropractic,” Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Levo Feary said. “They will be a great addition to our growing healthcare service community.”

Owned and operated by Drs. Bryce and Allie Colt, the new business, which opened last November, offers specialized chiropractic services for infants, children, young adults, seniors and pregnant women.

Restoration customers can receive neurologically based, technology-driven adjustments, including the patented Torque Release Technique and Webster Technique, which utilize NASA-certified technology.

“We don’t treat symptoms here; we just treat the body and let the body heal itself, allowing the nervous system to function properly,” Bryce said. “We just focus on everybody and their nervous system.”

Allie added, “We really put a big emphasis on families. We really try and make it easy for families to get in, get healthy together, making sure that no one’s getting left behind in their health.”

The Colts’ passion to help the community through their new venture complements the city’s recent ongoing economic and health care expansion efforts, which have totaled around $130 million over the past two months.

“We say that we try and make Owasso one of the healthiest communities in America, let alone the world,” Bryce said. “If we can just bring hope and inspire people to take their health into their own hands, it would really be our impact.”

Allie added, “We’ve had a lot of people that come in here that have tried for years different things for different conditions … so it’s really awesome to see them come in a be like, ‘I’ve never thought I’d feel this good again.’”

The Colts have three assistants at the newly opened clinic, located at 9455 N. Owasso Expy E., Ste. J. More information about Restoration Chiropractic can be found at restorationowasso.com.

