 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Residents can discard pumpkins at Owasso Recycle Center in November

Residents can discard pumpkins at Owasso Recycle Center in November

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
pumpkin patch

A pumpkin patch in Owasso in Oct. 2019.

 Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway

Local residents can discard their pumpkins at the Owasso Recycle Center throughout the month of November.

The City of Owasso is hosting the disposal event as part of the third-annual Great Pumpkin Rescue, hosted by the Metropolitan Environmental Trust in partnership with Full Sun Composting.

The Owasso Recycling Center, located at 499 S. Main St., is among five Tulsa-area M.e.t. locations accepting the pumpkins, along with squash and holiday gourds. Residents are asked to remove all decorations, such as candles, plastics or stickers.

Other participating sites include Bixby, Sperry, Broken Arrow, Sand Springs, Central Tulsa and East Tulsa.

All pumpkins that are dropped off will be composted by Full Sun Composting. Compost will be available to residents who participated in this event in the spring of 2021.

The Owasso Recycling Center is open Tuesday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. More information can be found at cityofowasso.com/ 242/Owasso-Recycling-Center-Disposal-Station.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News