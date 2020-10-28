Residents can discard pumpkins at Owasso Recycle Center in November

Local residents can discard their pumpkins at the Owasso Recycle Center throughout the month of November.

The City of Owasso is hosting the disposal event as part of the third-annual Great Pumpkin Rescue, hosted by the Metropolitan Environmental Trust in partnership with Full Sun Composting.

The Owasso Recycling Center, located at 499 S. Main St., is among five Tulsa-area M.e.t. locations accepting the pumpkins, along with squash and holiday gourds. Residents are asked to remove all decorations, such as candles, plastics or stickers.

Other participating sites include Bixby, Sperry, Broken Arrow, Sand Springs, Central Tulsa and East Tulsa.

All pumpkins that are dropped off will be composted by Full Sun Composting. Compost will be available to residents who participated in this event in the spring of 2021.

The Owasso Recycling Center is open Tuesday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. More information can be found at cityofowasso.com/ 242/Owasso-Recycling-Center-Disposal-Station.