Republican U.S. Senate runoff candidate T.W. Shannon visits Owasso Thursday

Republican U.S. Senate runoff candidate T.W. Shannon visited Owasso this week.

Shannon spoke to a small group of citizens at Evergreen Coffee Co. off of 86th Street Thursday morning.

His visit came as part of a two-day campaign tour across northeastern Oklahoma, which included stops in Tulsa, Pryor, Okmulgee, Glenpool and Grove.

The Lawton native walked away from the June primary election with 17.5% of the votes against majority winner Markwayne Mullin, who took home 43.6%. They will both advance to the Aug. 23 runoff.

Shannon said he enjoyed talking to concerned Owasso residents about various issues, including rising inflation, border security, fiscal responsibility and more.

“Owasso is a shining example of how capitalism, Christianity and conservative values create a strong community,” Shannon said in an email to the Owasso Reporter.

“We are here to remind voters not to give up on America because of the politicians in Washington, D.C.”

Attendees of Thursday’s gathering were also accompanied by local business leaders and chamber officials, as well as state Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso.