Reporter to spotlight Owasso council, school board candidates for February election

Several citizens have filed for seats on Owasso City Council as well as Owasso and Collinsville school boards in February’s nonpartisan primary election.

The Owasso Reporter will feature a Q&A for each candidate on its website and in its Jan. 20, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 print editions leading up to the election on Feb. 9.

Kelly Lewis currently occupies Owasso’s Ward 1 council seat and will run unopposed. Chris Kelley occupies Ward 2, and will leave the position open for either Kyle Davis or Alvin Fruga to fill.

Additionally, Lisa Anderson, Lynn Cagle, Rick Lang, Stephanie Ruttman and Kristin Vivar will all contend for Owasso’s school board seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta.

For Collinsville’s school board, incumbent Tim Reed will vie for his same seat against Ryan Flanary and James Roderick.

Owasso’s and Collinsville’s primary election will take place on Feb. 9, 2021. A general election, if needed for either council or one or both of the school boards, will be held April 6, 2021.

