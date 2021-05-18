Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville, hosts Bartlesville junior as House Page

Gavin Hall, a junior at Bartlesville High School, paged for Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville, May 10-13, at the state Capitol.

House pages run messages to legislators while they are in the chamber debating policy and voting on measures, and they help in their Capitol offices. Pages also participate in a mock session, in which they learn legislative procedure and how to write legislation.

“Garvin did a great job paging in my Capitol office,” Stearman said. “I’m always glad when young people take an interest in their government, and I’m glad Gavin had this opportunity. I wish him well in his future goals.”

Hall’s personal honors and achievements include being an Eagle Scout, a Lowe Family Young Scholar and a President’s Honor Roll student throughout high school.

After high school, Hall, the son of Deborah Dempster, plans to attend college to pursue a degree in computer science. He then hopes to get a job in this industry with the long-term goal of owning his own business.