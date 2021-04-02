Rep. Kevin Hern visits Owasso, Collinsville to honor veterans, discuss tax policy

Congressman Kevin Hern recently visited Owasso and Collinsville during a tour across Oklahoma’s First Congressional District at the end of March.

Hern convened with various civic organizations, small business owners, financial institutions, students, veterans, police officers, educators and other community leaders to receive stakeholder input and assess the needs of his constituents.

“I’ve enjoyed my time being home,” Hern said in a news release. “Our district is made up of wonderful people — people who care deeply for their communities. I have been honored for so many of these people to take time out of their busy schedules these last couple weeks and meet with me.”

Hern kicked off the districtwide tour, which comprised of 21 meetings, at the Owasso Community Center on March 27, to meet with members of Owasso VFW Post 7180 to recognize local veterans’ ongoing service and sacrifice.

Three days later, the congressman gathered with officials from both the Owasso and Collinsville chambers of commerce to host a tax policy roundtable meeting assessing the tax policy needs of small- to medium-sized businesses in the community.