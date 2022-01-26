 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rep. Hern honors Owasso’s Gideon Hays, Caden Marley as 2021 military service academy nominees
Rep. Hern honors Owasso's Gideon Hays, Caden Marley as 2021 military service academy nominees

  • Updated
kevin hern

Gideon Hays at Owasso High School was nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy.

 Courtesy photo

Rep. Kevin Hern on Tuesday honored several Tulsa-area students for their outstanding academic efforts.

Hern presented certificates to 25 young individuals who recently received nominations to prestigious U.S. service academies.

Gideon Hays with Owasso High School and Caden Marley with Rejoice Christian School were among the more than half dozen students recognized by Hern.

Hays and Marley were both nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy, with Marley receiving an addition nomination to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

“As a parent of a son who went to the Naval Academy, I can personally attest to the extensive application process that these students and parents have gone through to receive these nominations,” Hern said in a news release.

“Attending a service academy means receiving a world-class education and learning invaluable leadership skills that last a lifetime. The nominees and their families should all be very proud of making it this far in the process, and I am certainly proud to nominate every one of them. I wish them the best as they seek their respective service academy appointments.”

Hays has been actively involved in cross country for the Rams throughout his high school career, and Marley has taken to the football field for the Eagles.

