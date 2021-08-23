Reminiscing through the rubble: Retired couple reflects on five decades of Owasso trash route

Tom and Kellie Marquez can be found sorting through piles of old soda cans, spare car parts and other loose scrap on their 10-acre lot in Sperry.
The rubble was left as a remnant of the couple’s longtime garbage collection business, Marquez Trash Service, which they recently sold to another company upon retiring from the route after nearly five decades.
The Marquezes’ 46-year stint serving the Owasso, Collinsville and Sperry communities started in 1975 when Tom’s mother, who owned a small trash company, handed the reins to her son to carry the family name forward.
Tom and Kellie adopted about 350 clients at the time, and worked to expand the business over the next several years. Their time spent clearing one driveway after the next ultimately led the couple to build what has become a garbage-collecting empire with over 3,500 paying customers.
“We used to say, ‘We helped keep Owasso beautiful,’” Kellie said. “We helped people not only keep their individual homes beautiful and their yards, but … their additions, where they lived and where they played and where their children grew up.”
Tom added, “We actually provided a service for the health of the community. It was good to be able to provide people with (a way) to get rid of their trash away from their house.”
After years of trekking through everything from winds and rain to snow and sludge — albeit in high spirits, according to the couple — the Marquezes decided to leave the route in July. Their departure, however, was left with lasting memories of the hundreds of patrons they served.
“When I started 46 years ago with my mom’s route, there are some customers still out there that I know and they knew me,” Tom said. “I’d just like to thank all the customers who were on with us all these years, and our workers.”
Kellie added, “The stories we’ve heard from people that call in, you don’t really know them, but by the time you’re through with the conversation, you’re invested in their life.”
Sandra Crocker and Johnny West, for example, were longtime customers of Marquez Trash Service, and shared their sentiments about Tom and Kellie’s retirement.
“They’ve been really great; they’re courteous, always on time; they’ve always been really professional with us,” said Crocker, a resident of Stone Canyon. “If we have a big bundle or something, they’re always willing to take of it, and I will miss them.”
West, who lives near Macy’s Fulfillment Center, added, “Always right there on the spot; they don’t miss any days; they keep going. If I had to recommend anyone, they would be the top of the list. You can always depend on them.”
The Marquezes are now tasked with sifting through the large mounds of debris left from their longtime trash service on the western outskirts of Owasso — a task they both enjoy that leaves them reminiscent of different pastimes.
“It took care of my family all these years, provided jobs for other people that worked for us,” said Tom, who left four employees in good hands with the new trash company.
Kellie added, “I’ve gotten a lot of cards and telephone calls … people have expressed how much they’re going to miss us.”