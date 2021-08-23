Reminiscing through the rubble: Retired couple reflects on five decades of Owasso trash route

After years of trekking through everything from winds and rain to snow and sludge — albeit in high spirits, according to the couple — the Marquezes decided to leave the route in July. Their departure, however, was left with lasting memories of the hundreds of patrons they served.

“When I started 46 years ago with my mom’s route, there are some customers still out there that I know and they knew me,” Tom said. “I’d just like to thank all the customers who were on with us all these years, and our workers.”

Kellie added, “The stories we’ve heard from people that call in, you don’t really know them, but by the time you’re through with the conversation, you’re invested in their life.”

Sandra Crocker and Johnny West, for example, were longtime customers of Marquez Trash Service, and shared their sentiments about Tom and Kellie’s retirement.

“They’ve been really great; they’re courteous, always on time; they’ve always been really professional with us,” said Crocker, a resident of Stone Canyon. “If we have a big bundle or something, they’re always willing to take of it, and I will miss them.”