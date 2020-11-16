Remembering Our Fallen: Owasso displays traveling photographic war memorial honoring vets

Owasson Cynthia Jack spent Wednesday evening reflecting on the sacrifice of the fallen men and women of the United States military.
She roamed the main hallway of Owasso High School’s east campus, looking on at hundreds of pictures of veterans who have died in combat as part of a special exhibit on display throughout the week.
Remembering Our Fallen, hosted by Patriotic Productions Inc., a nonprofit based out of Omaha, Nebraska, is a traveling photographic war memorial honoring those individuals who have died from wounds while deployed in The War on Terror since Sept. 11, 2001.
“I think things like this, especially on days like Veterans Day, bring it to light that freedom isn’t free,” Jack said, “and it just shows how much as a community we support things like this and our military members and their families.”
Jack brought her daughter, Mackenah, 15, to the site to get a glimpse of the more than 2,500 faces spread across 30 tribute towers. She said seeing the display for the first time as a high school sophomore was impactful for her.
“I think most (students) my age don’t understand how many people sacrificed to keep our country the way it is,” Mackenah said, “and even more importantly, to see all the people that are not even four years older than me are on these banners; it’s really an eye-opener.”
Remembering Our Fallen came to Owasso as part of a collaborative effort among city staff, local clergy, Folds of Honor, the Owasso VFW, Owasso Public Schools and other organizations to honor veterans amid the coronavirus. Kim Turner, an 18-year English teacher at OHS, coordinated with Patriotic Productions earlier in the year to bring the exhibit to the school.
“We weren’t going to let COVID stop us from doing something,” Turner said. “These pictures are a reminder of who those people were, and they can’t be forgotten. We don’t want this year to go by and not acknowledge everyone who’s given their service and given their lives.”
Among the hundreds of names of fallen soldiers, three Owasso residents were listed: Army Sgt. Andrew R. Looney, 22, who died in a suicide bomber attack in Afghanistan on June 21, 2010; Air National Guard Spc. Christopher D. Horton, 26, who was killed in a firefight in Afghanistan on Sept. 9, 2011; and Air Force Staff Sgt. Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, 28, who died from injuries sustained in a rocket attack in Iraq on March 11, 2020.
Paul Loving was among those in attendance who stopped at the different towers to reflect on the three fallen Owassons as well as the numerous others who laid down their lives for their country.
“Kind of sobering, seeing where they’re from and the age range, they’re just one of us, except they paid the ultimate price,” Loving said, “and I think we too easily forget, and this brings it back home.”
In addition to displaying Remember Our Fallen, the Owasso veterans committee also held a special ceremony, hosted by The Warrior’s Journey, inside the Ram stadium featuring a ceremonial flyover of four fighter jets, along with other patriotic activities.
The group also hosted a military vehicle display in the OHS parking lot on Saturday, where residents showcased different sets of patriotic wheels. Several businesses and organizations across the Owasso community provided discounts for veterans throughout the week as well.
