Remembering Our Fallen: Owasso displays traveling photographic war memorial honoring vets

Remembering Our Fallen came to Owasso as part of a collaborative effort among city staff, local clergy, Folds of Honor, the Owasso VFW, Owasso Public Schools and other organizations to honor veterans amid the coronavirus. Kim Turner, an 18-year English teacher at OHS, coordinated with Patriotic Productions earlier in the year to bring the exhibit to the school.

“We weren’t going to let COVID stop us from doing something,” Turner said. “These pictures are a reminder of who those people were, and they can’t be forgotten. We don’t want this year to go by and not acknowledge everyone who’s given their service and given their lives.”

Among the hundreds of names of fallen soldiers, three Owasso residents were listed: Army Sgt. Andrew R. Looney, 22, who died in a suicide bomber attack in Afghanistan on June 21, 2010; Air National Guard Spc. Christopher D. Horton, 26, who was killed in a firefight in Afghanistan on Sept. 9, 2011; and Air Force Staff Sgt. Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, 28, who died from injuries sustained in a rocket attack in Iraq on March 11, 2020.

Paul Loving was among those in attendance who stopped at the different towers to reflect on the three fallen Owassons as well as the numerous others who laid down their lives for their country.