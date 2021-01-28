Remedy Health clinic, offering uninsured direct primary care services, opens in Owasso

Remedy Health in Owasso held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.
The new clinic, located behind El Tequila off of 86th Street, provides a variety of direct primary care services to meet patients’ basic health needs.
Rather than accepting insurance, however, Remedy Health accepts a flat monthly fee of $79 for adults and $29 for children, with no co-pays and no deductibles, which covers all medical-related expenditures.
“This is just a bunch of primary care doctors trying to figure out a better way to do medicine and provide health care access to make if affordable,” said Dr. Scott Street. “Basically what we’ve done … is take control from insurance companies and put that into the hands of the patients.”
Street and five of his fellow medical staff came from Remedy Health’s Tulsa location, started in Sept. 2018, and moved into the additional clinic in Owasso about two weeks ago. Street, who has lived in Owasso for the past five years, said this community was the ideal place to open a new branch.
“We have people who currently drive from Claremore, Pryor, Oologah, Bartlesville (to Remedy Health in Tulsa),” Street said, “so there’s a need in this community, and so we want to fulfill that.”
Remedy Health covers everything from urgent/acute care and adult medicine to pediatrics and dermatology. Its services include: sprains and strains, lacerations and infections and upper respiratory issues; diabetic education, exercise and obesity counseling, spirometry and EKGs; newborn and infant care; and lesion, skin tag, mole and wart removal, to name a few.
At Remedy Health, patients are granted same- or next-day appointments; 24/7 access to their doctor via a call, text, an email or video chat; an average of 30 to 60 minutes of doctor-to-patient face time per visit; and negotiated pricing on prescriptions, labs, imaging and diagnostics.
“As physicians, our job is to actually try to make people be healthy and not offer sick care,” Street said. “If we can actually put time and effort up front, we can prevent a lot of health problems.”
Dr. Chris Sudduth added, “Our goal is to unbreak the system so that we can empower and enable all of our patients to achieve their health goals, for them to win back their health. You deserve to be listened to and understood and heard.”
Remedy Health is located at 8551 N. 125th E. Ave., Ste. 175, and is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. More information can be found at remedyhealthdpc.com.