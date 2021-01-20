Rejoice Christian teachers gifted portion of Owasso realtor’s commissions: ‘It was so generous’

Moseby and Mainprize — who have about 40 collective years of teaching experience at RCS — were greeted outside the school’s entranceway on Monday to the sight of big smiles and congratulatory words from Alexander and her realty team.

“I wasn’t even aware of the promotion to honor teachers,” Moseby said. “It was so generous of Sara Alexander to give part of her commission to educators. Since Rejoice Christian School has so many amazing teachers, I feel very humbled and blessed to be chosen by one of my former students.”

Mainprize added, “I felt completely humbled, for my colleagues at Rejoice Christian along with teachers everywhere. Owasso is certainly blessed to have Sara Alexander as a part of Keller Williams. Her generosity and kindness did overwhelm me, and sensing her genuine joy at blessing me revealed her heart.”

Alexander operates her office at Keller Williams, 12150 E. 96th St. N., Ste. 100, with her husband, Jeremy, along with their two young children, who they call their “tiny real estate helpers.”

When asked why it’s important for them to give back to the community, Alexander replied, “We had a lot of people that poured into our life. To see how much God has changed our hearts and given us the wisdom of what to do … has placed us in the position where we can just freely give with no strings attached. Being generous is a part of our DNA.”

