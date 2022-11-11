Rejoice Christian teacher unearths ancient artifacts at ‘lost city’ excavation site in Israel

Rejoice Christian School teacher Nancy Cook, D.Min., recently ventured on a memorable trip to the El-Araj Excavation Project in Israel.

Cook, who teaches Middle Eastern archeology and anthropology, spent two weeks over the summer at the ancient dig site, believed to be the lost biblical city of Bethsaida, which served as a fishing village on the banks of the Jordan River in first century B.C.

She teamed up with archeological director Mordechai Aviam and academic director Steven Notley, who founded the site in 2016 and host the exhumation with dozens of educators and historians every July through August.

“I was really surprised when I went there,” Cook said. “The group of people I was excavating with, it was really a group of scholars. I was very impressed with the people from around the world who had come together.”

Cook unearthed several items from the site, including an ancient coin, Byzantine pottery, mosaic tiles, pieces of a fresco painting and a stone from the foundation of a possible Roman bathhouse.

“The material culture really is the story of the people who were there,” Cook said. “Just to be a part of something that is so organic and so untouched by the centuries, to look at the layers … it’s just cool to dig down.”

Cook spent several hours each day charting maps, wheelbarrowing dirt, sorting and washing ceramics, studying relics and more with other volunteers across the 3-acre site.

Her discoveries on the northern shore of the Sea of Galilee have contributed to the ongoing excavation of the historical site, located inside the Betiha Nature Preserve, which is managed by the Israel National Parks Authority.

“It’s a real effort; it’s so carefully documented,” she said. “When you pull a piece of pottery out, it’s put in a certain colored bucket, and it’s labeled with the coordinates, with the name of the dig, with the license of the dig; there are so many identifiable features.”

Cook said she is excited to bring her overseas experiences to the classroom and further share her passion for the project with her archeology students.

“I’ve taught about it, I’ve visited archeological sites over the years, but I have never worked exclusively on a site day in and day out,” she said. “Now I can really speak to how it’s done — the scientific aspect, the scholarly aspect, taking pictures, documentation, just the care of putting something like this together.”