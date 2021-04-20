Rejoice Christian School receives more than $1.1M in emergency funding

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced Tuesday that Emergency Assistance to Nonpublic Schools is now available to 56 Oklahoma schools.

The EANS program was authorized by Congress in Dec. 2020 under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Rejoice Christian School in Owasso received more than $1.1 million as part of the statewide funding initiative.

“The pandemic caused major disruption to all students in our state, including those who attend private schools,” said Hofmeister. “The services and assistance these schools will receive through the EANS program will help students gain back what’s been lost over the past year.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Education determined eligible nonpublic schools based on the number of students enrolled as of Oct. 1, 2019. The amount of EANS funds each nonpublic school has for services or assistance — totaling more than $30.9 million — is based on the number and percentage of low-income students and those schools determined to be most impacted by the pandemic.

EANS dollars are intended to prevent, prepare for and respond to the challenges of the coronavirus. The types of services EANS funds can be used for include cleaning supplies, ventilation system improvements, training for staff, technology to help students and teachers with remote or hybrid learning, and the reimbursement of certain expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.