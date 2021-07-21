Rejoice Christian School dedicates new large-scale Gibbs Field House athletic facility

The Gibbs’ latest namesake features a multipurpose locker room; a players’ lounge with Ping-Pong tables, couches and video games; coaches’ offices and a meeting room; a medical training space with a separate nutrition area; a nationally certified Hammer Strength weight and training room; and a 70-by-60-yard indoor turf field — all amenities lauded by Owasso Mayor Bill Bush.

“This new facility is just incredible … very few schools across the entire state, including 6A schools, have this type of facility on their campus; it’s just unheard of,” Bush said at the gathering. “To be able to have this for kids … it’s just going to be invaluable to them.”

The Gibbs Field House gives student athletes enrolled in all sports programs a one-stop stop to better hone their competitive skills on and off the field, along with a place to congregate with their fellow students.

Rejoice coach and athletic director Brent Marley said he’s excited to see the new facility come to fruition for students to utilize for years to come.

“To many future athletes and future coaches … some of them we don’t even know who they are, but they’re going to be blessed by this,” Marley said Tuesday, “and I can say that with confidence because of what they’re going to be partaking of.