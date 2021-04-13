 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rejoice Christian School celebrates 2020-22 National Honor Society inductees
0 comments

Rejoice Christian School celebrates 2020-22 National Honor Society inductees

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rejoice Christian School recently announced its latest group of National Honors Society inductees.

The private Owasso school district held a special ceremony earlier this month recognizing the 2021-22 recipients of the prestigious program.

RCS also recognized last year’s NHS recipients since they weren’t able to participate in an induction ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-three students were inducted into the 2021-22 class, and 24 students of the 2020-21 class were publicly recognized for their involvement over the last year.

Students in 10th through 12th grade who meet the requirements for membership, based on the four pillars of NHS — character, leadership, scholarship and service — are eligible to become a member.

“This group of inductees truly represents what the National Honor Society is all about,” said NHS sponsor Rita Ramirez. “In a year impacted so greatly by COVID, these students have risen above the challenges to continue their pursuits of academic excellence and spiritual formation. It was a joy and blessing to honor them for their hard work and perseverance.”

2021-22 RCS inductees

• Alexa Hill

• Alyssa Hart

• Anastacia Berry

• Caden Marley

• Calli Lewis

• Camden Ryan

• Chandler Robinson

• Clarence Woods

• Elijah Putnam

• Gracie Gardner

• Hunter Hensley

• Jackson Davis

• Janae Mangan

• Kasia Hass

• Kinsey Hunnicutt

• Maddie Henson

• Maddie Kramer

• McKenna Lohse

• Mia Foreman

• Trevor Gage

• Victoria Cryer

• William Derby

• Xavier Derby

2020-21 RCS inductees

• Andy Koerner

• Anna Parker

• Cannon Brown

• Emily Putnam

• Emma Cook

• Emmalyn Witten

• Finley Fisher

• Grady James

• Griffin Paul

• Jaron Foote

• Jensyn McCain

• Kaden Keller

• Kaden Lohse

• Kiersten Shern

• Kristen Anderson

• Kristin Limerick

• Kyle Limerick

• Lauren Force

• Lexi Henson

• Lilli Cavanagh

• Madison Hart

• Marissa Smith

• Maya Anderson

• Sarah England

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News