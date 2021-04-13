Rejoice Christian School celebrates 2020-22 National Honor Society inductees

Rejoice Christian School recently announced its latest group of National Honors Society inductees.

The private Owasso school district held a special ceremony earlier this month recognizing the 2021-22 recipients of the prestigious program.

RCS also recognized last year’s NHS recipients since they weren’t able to participate in an induction ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-three students were inducted into the 2021-22 class, and 24 students of the 2020-21 class were publicly recognized for their involvement over the last year.

Students in 10th through 12th grade who meet the requirements for membership, based on the four pillars of NHS — character, leadership, scholarship and service — are eligible to become a member.

“This group of inductees truly represents what the National Honor Society is all about,” said NHS sponsor Rita Ramirez. “In a year impacted so greatly by COVID, these students have risen above the challenges to continue their pursuits of academic excellence and spiritual formation. It was a joy and blessing to honor them for their hard work and perseverance.”

