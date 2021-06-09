Rejoice Christian’s Will Lambley earns scholarship from OK Foundation for Ed of Blind Children & Youth

An Owasso student has received a $1,000 V.R. Carter Memorial Scholarship from the Oklahoma Foundation for the Education of Blind Children and Youth.

William Lambley graduated from Rejoice Christian School and has been accepted at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. His course of study is in communications. He plans to use his degree in the area of motivational speaking.

Lambley joined Ariana Richardson of Enid and Kaylee Ragon of Tecumseh who also received scholarships at the Muskogee-based school.

The Oklahoma Foundation for the Education of Blind Children and Youth advocates for the education of visually impaired students across the state of Oklahoma. It offers mini-grants to teachers and scholarships to qualifying students who plan to continue their education through a vocational school or college.