Rejoice Christian graduate Brianna Herrold wins CareerTech’s Trophy Design Contest

When 2022 Rejoice Christian graduate Brianna Herrold isn’t winning awards, she’s designing them for other worthy recipients.

Herrold was recently recognized at CareerTech’s 55th annual Oklahoma Summit in Tulsa as the winner of the organization’s Trophy Design Contest.

While at Rejoice, Herrold submitted her entry for a trophy design contest, hosted by the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education and the Oklahoma Association of Career and Technology Education.

The two organizations chose her design for the hardware, which will now be placed in the hands of honorary CareerTech educators, administrators, school board members, support staff members and business partners.

“It’s just really cool to say, ‘Hey, I designed that,’” Herrold said. “My work is actually physically there (at the Summit) … I actually did something, and it’s materialed right there.”

Herrold, a Collinsville resident, was also named a National Merit winner in June. She is currently pursuing a communications degree at Oklahoma State University.